Assembly Bill (AB) 682, which authorizes the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) to provide a loan of up to $15 million to a new operator to purchase and reopen the Park Falls Pulp and Paper Mill, passed at the Assembly Thursday, Nov. 11, 96-2.
The Park Falls Mill, formerly Flambeau River Papers, was sold by the city to Maynards Industries, a liquidation and auction company, in August. The mill has been in a “warm idle” state since April, having been shut down. Maynards held an online auction for the mill and its equipment last week while the Legislature was considering AB 682. The bill advanced through a committee on Monday, Nov. 8.
