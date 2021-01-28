Four players scored in double figures to lead the Butternut High School girls' basketball team to a 71-52 Indianhead Conference victory at Bayfield on Friday, Jan. 22.
Gwen McCorison led the Midgets with 23 points. Emma Herbst scored 12 and Jersey Polencheck and Riannon Kolar had 10 each. Olivia Lawver tallied eight and Pria Popowski and Cassy Bortz chipped in with four apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.