Four players scored in double figures to lead the Butternut High School girls' basketball team to a 71-52 Indianhead Conference victory at Bayfield on Friday, Jan. 22.

Gwen McCorison led the Midgets with 23 points. Emma Herbst scored 12 and Jersey Polencheck and Riannon Kolar had 10 each. Olivia Lawver tallied eight and Pria Popowski and Cassy Bortz chipped in with four apiece.

