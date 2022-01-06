WINTER — Jersey Polencehck poured in 35 points for the short-handed Butternut High School girls’ basketball team in a 62-57 loss at Winter on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 20.
“It was an entertaining game,” Midgets’ coach Troy Scherwinski said. “We led 21-19 at the half, but a couple of Warrior runs forced a double-digit lead midway through the second half. The girls did not give up, scrapping their way back to within three — just never able to get over the hump.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.