WINTER — Jersey Polencehck poured in 35 points for the short-handed Butternut High School girls’ basketball team in a 62-57 loss at Winter on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 20.

“It was an entertaining game,” Midgets’ coach Troy Scherwinski said. “We led 21-19 at the half, but a couple of Warrior runs forced a double-digit lead midway through the second half. The girls did not give up, scrapping their way back to within three — just never able to get over the hump.”

