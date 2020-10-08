Butternut VB 2020

The Butternut High School volleyball team for 2020 is, front row: manager Kendra Pritzl; second row, from left: Jersey Polencheck, Pria Popowski, Kaycie Scherwinski, and Bella Bourgard; third row: coach Erika Roeder, Ivy Popowski, Gwen McCorison, Olivia Lawver, Bailey Bebeau, Cassy Bortz, and coach Kim Bortz. Missing from the photo is Natalee Pollitt.

 PHOTO SUBITTED

The Butternut High School volleyball team opened its season with a 29-31, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 victory at Mellen on Thursday, Oct. 1.

"I wasn’t sure what to expect in our first match of the season," Midgets' coach Kim Bortz said. "We started off a bit slow in the first set and the anxiety was high, but then they started to calm down and play the game. I was proud of how they turned it around and became stronger both defensively and offensively. It was a solid team effort tonight and I couldn’t be prouder of them."

