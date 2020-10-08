The Butternut High School volleyball team opened its season with a 29-31, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 victory at Mellen on Thursday, Oct. 1.
"I wasn’t sure what to expect in our first match of the season," Midgets' coach Kim Bortz said. "We started off a bit slow in the first set and the anxiety was high, but then they started to calm down and play the game. I was proud of how they turned it around and became stronger both defensively and offensively. It was a solid team effort tonight and I couldn’t be prouder of them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.