The Butternut High School girls' basketball team lost 66-35 to visiting South Shore in Indianhead Conference play on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Midgets bounced back with a 59-53 non-conference victory at Winter on Saturday, Jan. 16.
South Shore led 41-25 at halftime and outscored the Midgets 25-10 in the second half.
