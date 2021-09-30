In a match which went right down to the wire, the Butternut High School volleyball team edged Lac Courte Oreilles 25-20, 26-24, 13-25, 24-26, 15-11 on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

“Tonight was a fun match against two even teams; it really could have gone either way,” said coach Kim Bortz. “My girls came out strong in the first two sets, but then mistakes killed us in sets three and four. LCO capitalized nicely on our mistakes. Set five was back and forth and my girls pushed right through ‘til the very end, never giving up and getting the win. I was very proud of how they played tonight.”

