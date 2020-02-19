The Butternut High School boys' basketball team rolled to a 64-30 non-conference win at Winter on Monday, Feb. 10. Butternut led 25-12 at halftime and had a 39-18 advantage in the second half.
Michael Zielke led the way with 19 points. Josh Koch and Pretin Polencheck were in double-digits with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Mike Brown and Butler tallied six points each, Hayden BeBeau scored four, Kody Moreno had three and Trent Pritzl and Eayon Wegner added two apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.