The Butternut High School boys' basketball team rolled to a 64-30 non-conference win at Winter on Monday, Feb. 10. Butternut led 25-12 at halftime and had a 39-18 advantage in the second half.

Michael Zielke led the way with 19 points. Josh Koch and Pretin Polencheck were in double-digits with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Mike Brown and Butler tallied six points each, Hayden BeBeau scored four, Kody Moreno had three and Trent Pritzl and Eayon Wegner added two apiece.

