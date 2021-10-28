The Butternut High School volleyball team had Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) on the ropes but came up short in WIAA Div. 4 regional play on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
After dropping the first set 18-25, ninth-seeded Butternut edged eighth-seeded LCO 26-24 in set two. The visiting Midgets won set three 25-15. LCO evened the match with a 25-16 victory in set four and took the match with a 15-11 victory in set five.
