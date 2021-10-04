The Butternut High School volleyball team got off to a rocky start in Saturday's Winter Volleyball Tournament but rebounded in bracket play to finish second.
"We had a bit of a Cinderella story at the Winter Volleyball Tournament," Midgets Coach Kim Bortz said. "Besides ourselves and Winter, South Shore, Cornell, LCO (Lac Courte Oreilles), Flambeau and Frederic were there. We lost every one of our pool matches in three sets, going into bracket play in last place."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.