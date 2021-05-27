...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Koochiching, Southern Cook,
North St. Louis, North Itasca and Central St. Louis Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage
Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Lake
Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Memorial Day programs planned for Monday, May 31 across Price County
VFW Post Frank and Michael Baran Post Post #5778 and Auxiliary will sponsor a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Phillips. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church in Phillips.
