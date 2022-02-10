BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — The medical examiner’s office on Monday identified the three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee apartment building, including the man police say shot the two others before killing himself.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report listed the deaths of 23-year-old Arieuna Reed and 31-year-old Michael Anderson as homicides and 26-year-old Larvell Huddleston as a suicide. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments