Santa’s Elves Foundation President Lynn Beck, second-from-left, accepts checks totaling $2,235.11 on Dec. 19 from Prevail Bank representatives, from left, Michelle Blaskowski and Bobbi Taylor, and Cherie Lenz at right. The Prevail Bank Holiday Matching Funds campaign matched $1,000 of the $1,235.11 donated by the public.
PHILLIPS — A Prevail Bank Holiday Matching Funds campaign raised $15,162.54 in public donations and matching dollars at area branch locations, according to a Dec. 30 press release. The funds were gifted to nine local nonprofits as part of Prevail Bank’s this December.
The Phillips branch of Prevail Bank chose the Santa’s Elves Foundation as the campaign beneficiary. This program provides Christmas gifts and basic living essentials such as personal care items and winter clothing to children of families in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.