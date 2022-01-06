Santa’s Elves Foundation

Santa’s Elves Foundation President Lynn Beck, second-from-left, accepts checks totaling $2,235.11 on Dec. 19 from Prevail Bank representatives, from left, Michelle Blaskowski and Bobbi Taylor, and Cherie Lenz at right. The Prevail Bank Holiday Matching Funds campaign matched $1,000 of the $1,235.11 donated by the public.

 Submitted photo

PHILLIPS — A Prevail Bank Holiday Matching Funds campaign raised $15,162.54 in public donations and matching dollars at area branch locations, according to a Dec. 30 press release. The funds were gifted to nine local nonprofits as part of Prevail Bank’s this December.

The Phillips branch of Prevail Bank chose the Santa’s Elves Foundation as the campaign beneficiary. This program provides Christmas gifts and basic living essentials such as personal care items and winter clothing to children of families in need.

