It was fitting that the Axis of Evil cartoon appeared right above the very strange letter to the editor in last week's edition that likened having to wear a mask to the gas chambers of the Holocaust.
The cartoon reminded all of us about the Delta Variant spike (mostly in those who had not received the vaccines), and how deadly this virus could be, especially to self-serving politicians, non-vaxxers and no-maskers.
