Martin F Dohnalik, 88, of Boyd, WI, lately living in Cottage Grove, MN, passed away on January 19, 2022. He was born March 25, 1933, along with his twin sister, in Phillips, WI to the late Anton and Mary (Varholik) Dohnalik. Marty, as he preferred to be called, graduated high school in 1951 and farmed until he enlisted in military service from June 19, 1953 to June 1956. During the service, Marty had many accomplishments, including ski school training and sharp shooter designation. He left the service with an E6 rank. Once finished with the service, Marty made his way to Milwaukee, WI and engineering school.
He met Bernice Burmeister there and married her in Boyd, WI on June 13, 1959. Marty and Bernice raised their family of four children, a fifth dying in infancy, while moving around the country as Marty was recruited for lead engineering positions, including Iowa, North Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania and South Dakota. During his career, Marty designed unique machine attachments with systems that earned his employer three patents. After retiring to Boyd, WI, Marty enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He is known for his ingenious solutions to everyday tasks. He was a faith-filled man, sharing his convictions by his unwavering example.
