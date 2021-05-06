...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Minimum relative humidity values from 25 to 30 percent combined
with west-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
are expected over northwestern Wisconsin today. Any fires may
spread quickly in these conditions. For more information on
burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it's being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Marshfield Clinic Health System will resume issuing the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine at limited sites this week after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the recommended pause following a thorough safety review, according to a press release.
The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) reviewed the evidence and concluded that the benefits greatly outweigh the risks of the Janssen vaccine. A CDC review of benefits and risks found that resuming use of the Janssen vaccine will prevent an estimated 800-3,500 intensive care unit admissions and 600-1,400 deaths due to COVID-19 over six months. The Janssen vaccine is given as a single dose, and it is highly effective against serious COVID-19 illness and variant strains of the virus.
