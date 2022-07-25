Age 82, of Park Falls, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born on December 26, 1939 in Park Falls, the Daughter of Matthew and Lillian (Hilgart) Michalski. After graduating from Park Falls High School, she attended nursing school for a short time before marrying the love of her life, John “Booper” Jehn. They married on October 17, 1959 in Park Falls and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Bonnie was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest joy was raising her children. Once the children were grown, she began working for Dr. Richard Rowe as an Optical Assistant and The Gift Corner, both of which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and flower gardening.
She is survived by her(4)children: Julie (David) Greenwood of Tampa, FL, John M. Jehn of Mondovi. Jennifer Jehn of Tampa, FL, Jerry (Kari) Jehn of Eau Claire, (6)grandchildren: Molly (Eric), Anna, Jaramia (Jade), Jakob (Michael), Julia, and Jordan, (3)great-grandchildren: Jaxon, Tate, and June, her sister: Sharon (William) Bay of Cumberland, WI, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband “Booper”, her brother Eugene Michalski and his wife Patricia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.