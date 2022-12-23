Margie (Marge) Vuchetich (nee Milfred), a long-time resident of Park Falls, passed away on December 18th at 2:00 p.m. at The Milwaukee Catholic Home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her loving daughters, Melissa and Stephanie, were at her side. She was 96 years old.

Marge was born in Cazenovia, Wisconsin on March 19, 1926. She graduated from Cazenovia High School and then enrolled in the University-Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with a major in Spanish and English Literature. Her first teaching job led her to Butternut, WI, during which time she rented a room in Park Falls. It has been said that all the returning servicemen in town would gather to check out the new crop of teachers each year, and it wasn’t long before Marge caught the eye of her future husband, Mike Vuchetich. They married on November 24, 1949, settled on 7th Avenue alongside three other Vichy families, and raised their three children.

