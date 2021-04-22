SOM-PhillipsMiddleSchool-Nil Patel.jpg

Nil Patel

6th-grade student: Nil Patel has been chosen as Student of the Month for March. His mom is Jignosa D Patel. Nil likes to play basketball, run and play video games. His favorite part of middle school is gym class. Nil believes the staff chose him as Student of the Month because he was playing basketball with his friends and being safe and kind.

SOM-PhillipsMiddleSchool-Sawyer Kucaba.jpg

Sawyer Kucaba

7th-grade student: Sawyer Kucaba was chosen to be Student of the Month for March. His parents are Amy Johnson and Joe Kucaba. Sawyer enjoys deer, duck, crow, and goose hunting, and playing football, wrestling and baseball. Sawyer's favorite part of middle school is the teachers. He thinks the staff chose him for Student of the Month because he helps other students and teachers and gets his work in on time.

SOM-PhillipsMiddleSchool-Amanda Angelo.jpg

Amanda Angelo

