Marcella Ann Lepke, 78, went home to the Lord on June 12, 2023. She was born on February 8, 1945, and was a life-long resident of Phillips, Wisconsin. She attended Arbutus Hill Grade School and graduated from Phillips High School in 1964.

Marcella worked at the Crystal Café, Red Roof Restaurant, and The Bee Office in Phillips. She loved to reminisce about time on the family farm and her cherished horse, Beauty. She also enjoyed doing word and picture puzzles and watching older TV shows.

