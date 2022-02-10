I have recently heard of the Price County Executive board transitioning the Price County Fairgrounds to a private party for an unknown offer. A 41-acre public lakefront site is surely an asset to the county.

Selling to a private party without engaging or informing the taxpayer in an open forum is not following best practices of governance. This public policy decision is a significant missed opportunity for our county today and in the future.

