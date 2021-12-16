Madrigal Christmas dinner held

The Chequamegon High School Madrigal Singers provide musical entertainment while in period costume for their annual Madrigal Christmasse Dinner on Dec. 4-5 in the high school gymnasium, decorated to resemble a medieval banquet hall.

 KAREN DUMS

PARK FALLS — Ye Christmasse Madrigal Dinner was held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5 in ye Great Hall (Chequamegon High School gymnasium).

According to CHS choir and Madrigal director Charles Corbett, the dinner was moved from its former site in the smaller Park Falls Elementary School gym in order to provide space for social distancing in accordance with the school’s Covid policies. In all other aspects the dinner went on as usual with the Madrigal Singers providing music between courses.

