When Ron Burger was just a boy growing up in southern Wisconsin, the quiet Northwoods was his refuge, a place where he felt he could grow away from the stifle of asphalt streets and the hum of traffic.

Now Burger is paying back a debt to nature through the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge, which he created on his rural property located off State Highway 111.

