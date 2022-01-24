Louise Gillett, 91, of Kennan, WI, passed away on January 18, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua, WI. Louise was born on July 2, 1930, to Ted and Augusta (Budde) Erdmann, in Kennan. She had one sister, Elsie. Louise married Oren Gillett on June 26, 1948. They had eight children together.

Louise loved being with family, reading, jigsaw puzzles, embroidery work, polka dancing, going to the casino with her friends, and for a time, she was a substitute for the senior dining program.

