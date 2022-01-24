...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Louise Gillett, 91, of Kennan, WI, passed away on January 18, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua, WI. Louise was born on July 2, 1930, to Ted and Augusta (Budde) Erdmann, in Kennan. She had one sister, Elsie. Louise married Oren Gillett on June 26, 1948. They had eight children together.
Louise loved being with family, reading, jigsaw puzzles, embroidery work, polka dancing, going to the casino with her friends, and for a time, she was a substitute for the senior dining program.
