Age 97, of Park Falls died Tuesday December 21, 2021 at Park Manor Nursing Home. She was born July 9, 1924 in the Town of Agenda/Butternut to Henry and Anna (Christian) Engel. Louise spent her childhood working on the family farm and attending school in Butternut. She married Leonard Paul Hoefferle on August 10, 1946 after his return as a POW in WWII. She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop for 50 years and President and Secretary of the VFW Auxiliary of Park Falls, WI. Louise was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School. She and her husband were always side-by-side, they owned Hoefferle’s Tavern in Lymantown and had many fishing and hunting trips in Canada, Iowa, and the Dakotas. She loved to play poker and the best games were always when she and Len were there. She crocheted beautiful towels, potholders, and jar grippers giving them away as greatly appreciated gifts for holidays and birthdays. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her grandchildren Erin (Ryan) Minton and Justin Hoefferle, (3) great grandchildren: Nethanel Minton, Masson Minton and Aydin Pouh; (2) brothers: Ervin and Don Engel.
