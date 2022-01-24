Lois E. Lemcke, 74, of Colby, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center.

She was born on August 19, 1947, to the late Elroy and Anna (nee Ohmann) Lemcke in West Bend, WI. Lois loved to emborder and making crafts. She enjoyed playing card and on her computer. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends as will be missed.

