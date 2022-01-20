PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School wrestling team had five pins en route to a 45-18 dual meet victory over the host Chequamegon Screaming Eagles in the Eagles' Nest on Jan. 13.
Chequamegon strung three wins together in the lightweights; two were by pins. Kale Kielpikowski stuck Journee Wood in 2:40 at 113 pounds and Aiden Miesbuaer pinned the Loggers' Jason McMillan in 3:19 at 120 pounds. Sebastian Barnabus won by forfeit at 126 pounds.
