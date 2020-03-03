Taber Fawley, Sawyer Kirchmeyer and Tanner Miller teamed for 48 points for the Phillips High School boys' basketball team in a 71-59 victory at Chequamegon on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The win closed the Marawood North Conference slate for the Loggers, who finished in third place with a 9-7 conference mark. Rib Lake won the MNC title with a 12-4 record, followed by Athens at 10-6. Prentice finished 7-9, Abbotsford was 3-13 and Chequamegon finished 2-14.

