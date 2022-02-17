PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School wrestling team crowned six champions at the WIAA Division 3 Chequamegon Regional on Feb. 12.
Two other Loggers were runners-up, also advancing to the St. Croix Falls Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19. The top three finishers in each weight class at the sectional will advance to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison Feb. 24-26.
Ladysmith edged the Loggers for the team title. Ladysmith scored 188 points, followed by: Phillips, 179; Chequamegon, 135; Bruce, 125; Flambeau, 39; and Bayfield/Washburn, 0.
Sophomore Daniel Adomaitis (25-11) won the 132-pound title for Phillips, pinning Dakota Nelson (17-15) of Flambeau in 1:49 in the title match.
Senior Ethan Kenner (17-9) was crowned champion at 138 pounds. He stuck Tyler Monnier of Flambeau in 1:45 in the semifinals and pinned Hudson Hilgart of Chequamegon in 3:13 in the title match.
Junior Jesse Bruhn (22-10) won the 145-pound title, pinning Harold Garcia (20-9) of Bruce in the title match.
Junior James Bruhn (22-9) was champion at 152 pounds. He pinned Johnny Jacobs of Bruce in 4:58 in the semifinals and stuck Dominic Schmidt of Chequamegon in 5:10 in the championship match.
Sophomore Ethan Upson (12-9) of Phillips was champion at 170 pounds.
Junior Brandon Sommers (22-8) won the title at 285, pinning Nic Bratina of Ladysmith in 2:42 in the championship match. Sommers is honorable mention at 285 in the WiWrestling.com Division 3 state rankings.
Sophomore Maverick Hoogland (20-12) placed second at 106 pounds. He fell in 5:48 in the title match to Marc Zeches (19-9) of Ladysmith.
Freshman Journee Wood was second at 113 pounds, falling in 2:39 in the title match to Kale Kielpikowski (26-13) of Chequamegon.
Sophomore Jason McMillan (14-12) placed third for the Loggers at 126 pounds. He fell in 3:58 to Kyle Whitcome of Bruce in the semifinals.
