The Phillips High School girls’ basketball team poses for a photo after winning the WIAA Div. 4 regional championship Saturday, Feb. 13, at Logger Camp. Pictured are, front row, from left: Traley Haubert, Kacy Eggebrecht, Jensen Weik, Rachel Callow, Molly Novak, and Megan Deleasky; back row: coach Mike Eggebrecht, Brianna Guzinski, Jada Eggebrecht, Allison Kulwicki, Elsa Schluter, Savanah Chuzles, Allie Adomaitis, coach Erik Johnson, Kendall Weik, and Brooke Eckert; missing is Solita Kaster.
The sixth-ranked Phillips Loggers earned a sectional berth with a 66-50 victory over the Ladysmith High School girls' basketball team in WIAA Div. 4 regional championship play on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Logger Camp.
Phillips (15-1), ranked sixth in Div. 4 in the WisSports.net Wisconsin Girls' Basketball Coaches Association poll, earned the top seed in its sectional and will host fourth-seeded Clear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 18. The winner will advance to the sectional championship game on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.