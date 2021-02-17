PHS GBB

The Phillips High School girls’ basketball team poses for a photo after winning the WIAA Div. 4 regional championship Saturday, Feb. 13, at Logger Camp. Pictured are, front row, from left: Traley Haubert, Kacy Eggebrecht, Jensen Weik, Rachel Callow, Molly Novak, and Megan Deleasky; back row: coach Mike Eggebrecht, Brianna Guzinski, Jada Eggebrecht, Allison Kulwicki, Elsa Schluter, Savanah Chuzles, Allie Adomaitis, coach Erik Johnson, Kendall Weik, and Brooke Eckert; missing is Solita Kaster.

 Photo by Nicole Weik

The sixth-ranked Phillips Loggers earned a sectional berth with a 66-50 victory over the Ladysmith High School girls' basketball team in WIAA Div. 4 regional championship play on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Logger Camp.

Phillips (15-1), ranked sixth in Div. 4 in the WisSports.net Wisconsin Girls' Basketball Coaches Association poll, earned the top seed in its sectional and will host fourth-seeded Clear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 18. The winner will advance to the sectional championship game on Saturday, Feb. 20.

