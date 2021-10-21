The Phillips Loggers volleyball team traveled to Marathon to take on the Red Raiders in a battle for the title of Marawood Crossover champions last Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The Loggers stole the first two sets, winning both 25-23. The third set went back and forth, but Marathon pulled out a 25-23 over the Loggers in crunch time. With this gained momentum, the Red Raiders sent the match into the fifth set with a 25-18 victory in the fourth.
