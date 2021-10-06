With a 22-7 overall record, the Phillips Loggers volleyball team finished a week going 8-0 and taking first place in their annual home invitational tournament on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Jada Eggebrecht and Elsa Schluter led the team with 48 and 40 kills respectively. Jensen Weik poured in 67 assists along with Brianna Guzinski’s 18 aces. The team leader for digs was Kacy Eggebrecht with 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.