With a 22-7 overall record, the Phillips Loggers volleyball team finished a week going 8-0 and taking first place in their annual home invitational tournament on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Jada Eggebrecht and Elsa Schluter led the team with 48 and 40 kills respectively. Jensen Weik poured in 67 assists along with Brianna Guzinski’s 18 aces. The team leader for digs was Kacy Eggebrecht with 47.

