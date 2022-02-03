...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Kaylie Upson receives her state champion wrestling medal in the 235 pound class at the first-ever WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 29 in La Crosse. Presenting the medal is Adeline Gray, a two time wrestling Olympian with a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and the only U.S. wrestler to win five Senior World titles. Also on the podium are Kate Riege, Arrowhead High School, second; Nadia Lathan, Martin Luther High School in Greendale, third; Faith Pritzlaff, Whitnall/Greendale High School in Greendale, fourth, Madison Burns of Ashland High School, fifth, and Cambree Lokken of Eau Claire North High School, sixth.
State champion wrestler Kaylie Upson grabs a photo with two time Olympian five time Senior World champion wrestler Adeline Gray, who is showing her silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after presenting Upson her first place medal in the 235 pound class at the first-ever WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 29 in La Crosse.
Kaylie Upson receives her state champion wrestling medal in the 235 pound class at the first-ever WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 29 in La Crosse. Presenting the medal is Adeline Gray, a two time wrestling Olympian with a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and the only U.S. wrestler to win five Senior World titles. Also on the podium are Kate Riege, Arrowhead High School, second; Nadia Lathan, Martin Luther High School in Greendale, third; Faith Pritzlaff, Whitnall/Greendale High School in Greendale, fourth, Madison Burns of Ashland High School, fifth, and Cambree Lokken of Eau Claire North High School, sixth.
Submitted photo
State champion wrestler Kaylie Upson grabs a photo with two time Olympian five time Senior World champion wrestler Adeline Gray, who is showing her silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after presenting Upson her first place medal in the 235 pound class at the first-ever WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 29 in La Crosse.
LA CROSSE — Phillips High School senior Kaylie Upson is a state champion wrestler after taking first place in her class at the WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on La Crosse on Jan. 29.
The first-ever Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sponsored girls wrestling tournament featured 261 wrestlers in 12 weight classes in a single division. The tournament was organized as part of a year-long celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.