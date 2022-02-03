LA CROSSE — Phillips High School senior Kaylie Upson is a state champion wrestler after taking first place in her class at the WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on La Crosse on Jan. 29.

The first-ever Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sponsored girls wrestling tournament featured 261 wrestlers in 12 weight classes in a single division. The tournament was organized as part of a year-long celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation.

