Kaylie Upson

Kaylie Upson won first place at 145 pounds in the girls’ wrestling state tournament last weekend.

 Photo Submitted

Kaylie Upson of the Phillips High School wrestling team placed first at 145 pounds in the girls' state tournament this past weekend.

"This is a WIAA tournament in its third year which will be a precursor to an official WIAA girls' state tournament," Loggers' coach Tim Brown said. "Girls' wrestling is expanding rapidly. Several colleges are now offering programs. UW-Stevens Point started a program this year."

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments