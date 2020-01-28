Kaylie Upson of the Phillips High School wrestling team placed first at 145 pounds in the girls' state tournament this past weekend.
"This is a WIAA tournament in its third year which will be a precursor to an official WIAA girls' state tournament," Loggers' coach Tim Brown said. "Girls' wrestling is expanding rapidly. Several colleges are now offering programs. UW-Stevens Point started a program this year."
