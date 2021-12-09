The Phillips Loggers’ Girls Basketball team got their season started over Thanksgiving break. The girls have posted a 3-0 start thanks to wins versus Prentice, Three Lakes, and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

The Loggers first game was on Nov. 23 at Prentice. The Loggers got started quickly on this night, racing out to a 23-2 lead early in the first quarter with the use of a press. The Buccaneers regrouped after a timeout but the Loggers still led 48-13 at halftime. The second half was much closer but in the end Phillips won 76-27.

