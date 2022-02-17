PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School girls’ basketball team notched three more wins last week to improve to 19-2 on the season and 15-0 in Marawood North Conference standings.
Phillips is MNC champion for the third straight season and entered play this week with a 26-game win streak in Marawood Conference games.
Phillips cruised to a 64-36 victory at Newman Catholic on Feb. 11.
The Loggers thumped visiting Marathon 73-35 on Feb. 10, at Logger Camp.
Jada Eggebrecht scored 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and six steals. Kacy Eggebrecht had 13 points, four assists and nine steals. Solita Kaster had nine points, five rebounds and four steals and Brooke Eckert scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jensen Weik had five points and six assists and Kendall Weik had four points and seven rebounds. Elsa Schluter scored four points and Mataya Eckert and Molly Novak added two each.
The Loggers rolled to an 81-50 victory at Athens on Feb. 9. Phillips led 43-25 at halftime.
Jade Eggebrecht led the Loggers with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kacy Eggebrecht scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor and a 4-for-4 night at the charity stripe. She had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Elsa Schluter had nine points and six rebounds, Jensen Weik had seven points and three steals and Mataya Eckert scored six points. Solita Kaster had eight points and three steals and Halle Lehman and Kendall Weik scored three and two points, respectively.
