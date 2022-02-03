ABBOTSFORD — Three Phillips High School wrestlers went 4-0 on the night to lead the Loggers to a 3-1 mark in dual meets on Jan. 20 in Abbotsford.

Maverick Hoogland was 4-0 at 106 pounds, Jesse Bruhn went 4-0 at 145 and James Bruhn was 4-0 at 152 pounds.

