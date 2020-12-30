The Phillips High School girls' basketball team posted a pair of victories last week to enter play this week with a record of 9-0.

The Loggers notched a 67-55 non-conference victory over Hurley on Monday, Dec. 21, at Logger Camp and routed Rib Lake 63-7 in Marawood North Conference play on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

