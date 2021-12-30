PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School girls' basketball team shot 49% from the floor and made 9-of-10 free throw attempts in a 92-70 Marawood North Conference victory over visiting Athens at Logger Camp on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The victory put the Loggers at 5-1 overall and atop the MNC with a 4-0 record. Athens dipped to 4-1 in MNC play.

