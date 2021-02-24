The Phillips High School girls' basketball team fell just short of its first state tournament trip, losing 63-53 to Fall Creek in its sectional championship game on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Logger Camp.

The Loggers, ranked sixth in the WisSports.net Girls' Basketball Coaches Poll, finished with a record of 19-2. Ninth-ranked Fall Creek advanced to this weekend's Div. 4 state tournament at the La Crosse Center.

