Senior Hunter Bruhn of the Phillips High School wrestling team placed fifth at the WIAA Individual State Tournament Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.
Bruhn finished his season with a record of 24-8. He was ranked fourth in Div. 3 at 145 pounds by WIWrestling.com
