The Phillips High School girls' and boys' 1,600-meter relay teams both won at the Ladysmith Invitational on Thursday, April 29.

Senior Kalin Baratka and sophomores Elsa Schluter, Solita Kaster and Allie Adomaitis won the 1,600-meter relay (4:39.57) and sophomore Connor Gabay, senior Tony Kaster, sophomore Dominick Mabie and junior Cade Zierer won the boys' 1,600-meter relay (3:59.48).

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments