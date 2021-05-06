...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Minimum relative humidity values from 25 to 30 percent combined
with west-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
are expected over northwestern Wisconsin today. Any fires may
spread quickly in these conditions. For more information on
burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Loggers’ 1600-meter relay teams sweep at Ladysmith Invite
The Phillips High School girls' and boys' 1,600-meter relay teams both won at the Ladysmith Invitational on Thursday, April 29.
Senior Kalin Baratka and sophomores Elsa Schluter, Solita Kaster and Allie Adomaitis won the 1,600-meter relay (4:39.57) and sophomore Connor Gabay, senior Tony Kaster, sophomore Dominick Mabie and junior Cade Zierer won the boys' 1,600-meter relay (3:59.48).
