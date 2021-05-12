Eight Phillips High School wrestlers earned all conference honors for 2021. Senior Mathias Hoogland (120) was the lone member named to the first team. Fellow seniors Dominic Kurth(138) and Owen Roe (195) earned second team honors. Freshmen Maverick Hoogland (106), Daniel Adomaitis (113), and Ethan Upson (152) were voted to the 2nd team as were sophomores Jesse (132) and James Bruhn (145). Pictured from left to right are: Maverick Hoogland, Ethan Upson, Mathias Hoogland, Daniel Adomaitis, Jesse Bruhn, Dominic Kurth, and James Bruhn; missing is Owen Roe.
