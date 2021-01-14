The Phillips High School wrestling team upended the Edgar-Athens co-op 54-18 on Jan. 7 in Edgar. Wrestling started at 182 pounds, with Parker Anderson picking up a first-period pin to get the ball rolling. Owen Roe followed that up with a 17-second fall at 195. The teams swapped forfeits at 285 and 106. Jason McMillan would lose by fall at 113 pounds, making the score 18-12. The Loggers would go on a 36-6 run from the 120 to the 160-pound weight class. In this span, the Loggers picked up 5 pins and a forfeit victory, while giving up only a forfeit. Earning pin fall victories for the Loggers: Daniel Adomaitis (120), Jesse Bruhn (138), Dominic Kurth (145), James Bruhn (152), and Ethan Upson (160). Maverick Hoogland and Mathias Hoogland picked up the forfeits.
In exhibition matches Kaylie Upson, Jason McMillan, Mathias Hoogland, Jesse Bruhn, Dominc Kurth, James Bruhn, and Ethan Upson each picked up wins. The Loggers will host a triangular with Stratford and Chequamegon on January 14th.
