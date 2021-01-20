The Phillips High School wrestling team hosted a triangular conference meet with Stratford and Chequamegon on Jan. 15. The Loggers began the night squaring off against the 7th ranked Stratford Tigers at 182 lbs. Logger Parker Anderson got a quick 2-0 lead, but Jackson Ormond was able to reverse him and earn the first-period fall for Stratford. At 195 lbs. Owen Roe earned a forfeit victory. Stratford then picked up forfeit victories at 220 and 285. Maverick Hoogland got the Loggers rolling with a second period pin of Roman Schmidt at 106 lbs. Jason McMillan followed that up by pinning Alex LeMoine in 55 seconds. Daniel Adomaitis added a forfeit victory at 120 lbs. Fourth time was the charm for Mathias Hoogland at 126 lbs. Mathias had lost 3 consecutive matches to Logan Gaulke over the past three seasons. Hoogland overcame a 5-0 deficit, and picked up the pin in 1:44 in a battle of honorable mention ranked wrestlers. The 30-18 lead for Phillips would not hold. It was all Stratford from 132-170, where the Tigers earned 4 falls and 2 forfeit wins, cruising to a 54-30 victory. At 138 Jesse Bruhn fell to Logan Gliniecki, at 145 Dominic Kurth drew returning state champion Gavin Drexler, James Bruhn wrestled 4th ranked Elijah Lucio, and Ethan Upson lost to 4th ranked Jake Heiden.
The Loggers capped off the evening with a 48-18 victory over county rival Chequamegon. Kaylie Upson and Maverick Hoogland started off the dual by picking up forfeit victories for the Loggers. At 113 Jason McMillan wrested a competitive match against Aiden Meisbauser until the end of the 2nd period when he was caught and pinned. At 120 Daniel Adomaitis picked up a tough 4-2 decision over Sebastian Barnabus. 126 pounder Mathias Hoogland picked up a second-period pin over Jackson Ernst, and Jess Bruhn (138) defeated John Miller 5-1 in a tough battle. Dominic Kurth (145) was involved in a tough contest, unfortunately, Kurth came out on the losing end, giving up the fall. James Bruhn (152)picked up a forfeit, while Ethan Upson (170) and Parker Anderson (182) earned pinfalls to round out the scoring for the Loggers. Phillips 48 Chequamegon 18. Coach Joe Grapa, "We probably wrestled 2 of our best duals of the season. It was great to see the younger guys wrestle with intensity in their biggest matches so far."
