The Phillips High School wrestling team competed in its first dual meet of the year against the Cumberland Beavers Dec. 8. Varsity action started at 152 lbs with Dominic Kurth taking on Devin Roff. Kurth got out to a quick 5-0, but then suffered the loss by fall in the second period. James Bruhn lost in a similar fashion to Edward Chafer at 160 lbs. After forfeiting to Cumberland at 170 lbs, Parker Anderson (182) got Phillips on the board picking up a forfeit of his own. Owen Roe picked up a pin for the loggers at 195 lbs. After forfeits to Cumberland at 220 and 285, Maverick Hoogland (106) and Jason McMillan (113) were pinned, making the score 42-12. Two quick pins by Daniel Adomaitis and Mathias Hoogland and a forfeit victory by Jesse Bruhn were not enough to overcome the deficit. The Logger fell in the opener 42-30.
Things looked much different than they did just one year ago. A limited number of fans, masks on the wrestlers, no handshakes with opponents, and most of all, absent from the bench was Tim Brown. The long-time coach is taking a one-year sabbatical. The Loggers are being coached by Joe Grapa and Jack Hoogland (interim). There is one welcome change for coaches and fans alike. Coaches now have the ability to match up varsity wrestlers in exhibition matches following the varsity dual. In the exhibition, Daniel Adomaitis won two matches, while Mathias Hoogland, Kaylie Upson, Parker Anderson each had a victory. Overall the Loggers were able to schedule 11 exhibition matches, finishing 5-6. Wrestling is only allowed to compete every seven days, and Phillips is currently looking for an opponent.
