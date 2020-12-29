The Phillips Loggers wrestling team matched up with Marathon/Aubrundale's one-year co-op on Dec. 19 in Phillips.

Wrestling started at 195 pounds with Owen Roe wrestling a tight match into the third period, when he was caught and pinned. Phillips then forfeited 220 and 285. Marathon returned a handful of forfeits to Maverick Hoogland (106), Jason McMillan (113), Daniel Adomaitis (120), and Mathias Hoogland.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments