The Phillips Logger Pride Committee recently participated in Forward Bank’s $1K School Pride Video Contest and won their department $1,000.
Local high school departments were encouraged to create short videos sharing their school pride. Several schools submitted videos, including Columbus Catholic, Greenwood, Marshfield, Medford, Phillips, Owen-Withee and Stanley-Boyd. The top videos in each community received $1,000 and were included in a community vote to potentially double their prize money.
