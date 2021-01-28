Logger Pride

Phillips Logger Pride Committee was a $1,000 winner in Forward Bank’s $1K School Pride Video Contest. From left to right are: Stacy Arntsen, Roni Tobias, Anna Vollendorf, and Samantha Morrone.

The Phillips Logger Pride Committee recently participated in Forward Bank’s $1K School Pride Video Contest and won their department $1,000.

Local high school departments were encouraged to create short videos sharing their school pride. Several schools submitted videos, including Columbus Catholic, Greenwood, Marshfield, Medford, Phillips, Owen-Withee and Stanley-Boyd. The top videos in each community received $1,000 and were included in a community vote to potentially double their prize money.

