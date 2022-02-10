PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School girls’ basketball team improved to 12-0 in the Marawood North Conference and entered play this week with a 16-2 record, after recent victories over Chequamegon, Edgar, Auburndale and Rib Lake, and a non-conference victory over Unity.

Phillips won 55-37 at Edgar on Feb. 3.

