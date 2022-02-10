Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow and and some mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. A period of mixed precipitation will be possible as well after the main area of snow moves off later this evening into the overnight. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&