Jada Eggebrecht brings the ball down the court against Assumption on Dec. 4 in Phillips.

 PHOTO BY ALLIE KOTKE

The Phillips High School girls' basketball team is off to a 3-0 start.

The Loggers, who posted a 17-7 record last season, rolled to 65-36 and 60-22 victories over Columbus Catholic and Prentice, respectively, before edging Assumption 60-57.

