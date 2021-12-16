PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School girls’ basketball team is off to a 4-0 start this season.

The Loggers, who ended last season in a WIAA Div. 4 sectional championship game, opened the 2021-22 campaign with a 76-27 Marawood North Conference victory at Prentice on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

