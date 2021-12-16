...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages may occur. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
